Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Twitter

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Twitter's stock surge, the chip shortage, and markets on Thursday.

Stocks fell sharply Thursday and Treasury yields hit a one-year high on fears of higher inflation.

On Thursday, a key benchmark that gauges stock performance flipped in favor of bonds as 10-year Treasury note yields edged past the estimated S&P 500 dividend yield.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Twitter's stock surge, the chip shortage, and markets on Thursday.

Twitter: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report surged Thursday after the social media platform said it plans to double its annual revenues to $7.5 billion by 2023.

Cramer said Twitter is the stock to watch today because it has become a way to reach people. "Twitter has become a friendlier place since the predecessor to Biden is no longer there. Twitter is now a key part of consumer goods and product companies to reach people and that changes everything."

Chip Shortage

The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage that made Ford (F) - Get Report cut production of its extremely popular F-15 pick-up truck at two plants and caused General Motors (GM) - Get Report to also warn about production delay, has now reportedly hit Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

Cramer said American Dutch semiconductor manufacturer NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Get Report is the bottleneck causing the chip shortages at automakers Ford and General Motors.

Markets on Thursday

Cramer said interest rates are going higher so a lot of people are spooked. "It's wrong to be spooked because they're still very low, relatively. I am also watching Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, they had an absolutely good quarter but the market is in an angry mood today and this is an opportunity to buy. I'm looking for Nvidia to drop 25 points."

Ford and Nvidia are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.