Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Trump Talks China

Stocks in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 we're mixed all day as the stock market tries to close out another crazy week. President Trump has been at the center of the madness this week when Twitter put a warning label on his tweets sharing misinformation. Trump had another warning label put on a tweet after Twitter declared his tweet about responding to the protests in Minneapolis was glorifying violence. The part of the tweet in question was "...after the looting starts, the shooting starts" and Trump tweeted an explanation today.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses Trump's press conference discussing China, Marvell having an excellent quarter and the future of cannabis stocks.

President Trump's Press Conference on China

President Trump ended the U.S.'s relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO). Trump also discussed the current situation in Hong Kong and the rising tension China is creating. Trump stated that China has "clearly violated its treaty obligations" by not allowing Hong Kong to be autonomous.

Listen to which stocks Cramer is looking at after Trump's press conference.

Marvell Stock: Buy or Sell?

Marvell reported a monster quarter today and the stock was led forward by the strong numbers in 5G. Revenue was up 5% year over year and analysts were mostly bullish on the Action Alerts PLUS stock.

Hear what Cramer had to say about the Marvell quarter.

Cannabis Stocks: Buy or Sell?

Canopy Growth posted its earnings Friday and reported a loss despite a rise in sales year over year. The demand for recreational pot and pot-infused products did lack in this quarter but all is not lost with Canopy Growth. Cramer still believes Canopy Growth is the stock to watch in the sector.

Would Cramer buy any stocks in the cannabis sector?

