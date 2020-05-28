Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: President Trump and China

Stocks in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are all up today as unemployment claims start to ease. Despite social media companies taking a hit today after news broke that President Trump will sign an executive order putting restrictions on companies like Twitter, Facebook and Google, the Nasdaq was still positive on the day

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses President Trump reducing the U.S.'s dependency on China, Trump fighting Twitter over the warning label when he spread misinformation and Costco reporting earnings today.

President Trump and China

The coronavirus pandemic will have lasting effects on the economy but could also be a catalyst towards reducing the dependence on China by the U.S. in the twenty-first century. Trump made it a priority to reduce the dependency on China when the trade war began last year.

As China starts to crack down on Hong Kong, what will this mean for global markets? Cramer discusses Trump and China.

Twitter vs. President Trump

Trump's war against Twitter after they implemented a feature on his tweets to notify users when he is spreading misinformation continued today. Trump plans to sign an executive order today targeting social media companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter. Twitter and Facebook were down for the day at the time of publishing

Is Trump overreacting to checks and balances being put on his Twitter account? Cramer reacts to the news that Trump is signing an executive order to go after social media companies.

Costco Reports Earnings

Costco is reporting earnings today and last week TheStreet gave the readers a guide on how to trade. Cramer included Costco in his COVID-19 index. Costco is down over the last month but is up since the March lows.

Cramer gives readers a preview of Costco earnings.

