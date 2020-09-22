Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Tesla's Battery Day Hype

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including the hype around Tesla's Battery Day, Peloton's new competition, and what to expect from the TikTok deal.

The Dow is up after being mixed in trading Tuesday morning. Tech stocks in the Nasdaq are helping the stock market go higher amid economic uncertainty.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning. Cramer spoke about Tesla's Battery Day, Peloton's new competition, and what to expect from the TikTok deal.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

TheStreet's Morning Bell discussed today's Battery Day event with Tesla and Elon Musk. Tesla stock is still down over 4% in trading after Musk downplayed the hype around Tesla's Battery Day event today in tweets on Monday. Musk doesn't believe Tesla's announcement on Tuesday will affect the company in the near-term and thinks it will be two years before we see the effects. TheStreet looked at the charts and provided a guide on how investors can trade shares of Tesla before its Battery Day event.

Cramer talks about why Musk is downplaying the Tesla Battery Day event happening Tuesday after the bell.

Peloton Stock: Buy or Sell?

Peloton shares are down in trading on Tuesday after Amazon struck a deal with Echelon to reveal a 'Prime Bike'. Peloton's success in 2020 has many challenges coming into the market with Lululemon acquiring Mirror and Apple announcing Fitness+. Peloton had a great earnings call and reported that it tripled its paid digital subscriptions in its quarter. TheStreet looked at the charts and analyzed how investors should trade Peloton shares. Cramer believed Peloton might be too high if the economy reopens but TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa sees some 'stay-at-home' stocks moving higher if we get more shutdowns.

Cramer talks about how Peloton will compete with Amazon.

What to Expect From the TikTok Deal

Oracle beat out Microsoft to operate TikTok's technology services in the U.S. and President Trump has postponed shutting down TikTok after declaring it would shut it down Sunday. Oracle tested record highs on Monday after the $60 billion deal was announced. TikTok plans to IPO in the U.S. once it's cleared by the White House.

Cramer gives an update on what to expect from the TikTok deal.

