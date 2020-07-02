Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Tesla's Delivery Beat

The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all up today after a strong jobs report for June that showed workers are starting to go back to work. Unfortunately, stocks are off the early highs during the day after the coronavirus cases across the U.S. saw another spike yesterday.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer talks about buying Tesla shares after the delivery beat, a message to Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg and what American Airlines should do now.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla smashed its vehicle delivery forecasts in the second quarter, sending the innovative car company even higher. This led Wedbush to raise its price target from $1,000-$1,250 to $2,000 for Elon Musk's automotive company. Tesla is now the most valuable automotive company and TheStreet analyzed why Tesla shares may not be done going higher.

Cramer believes the reason why Tesla is the most valuable automotive company is because it's a tech company.

A Message to Mark Zuckerberg

Several companies are boycotting Facebook and joining the Stop Hate for Profit campaign started by civil rights groups to pause spending on the social media giant. It's not just large corporations, as small businesses are also pausing their ad spending on the platform. What does Mark Zuckerberg think about the latest controversy with his company? Mark says he's not worried and the advertising dollars will come back.

Cramer wants to let Mark know what he needs to do now to stop the bad publicity surrounding Facebook.

American Airlines Owes the Government Money

American Airlines saw its shares pullback around 46% and TheStreet analyzed whether now was the best time to buy shares of the troubled airline. American was attempting to raise $3.5 Billion in debt financing late last month. Shares have been mixed all week after the news that they would start selling to capacity starting in July but cutting its overseas capacity by 25%.

What does Cramer think the next move is for American Airlines?

Facebook is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.