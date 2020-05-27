Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Tesla Cars and Demand

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including the price of Tesla cars, President Trump and Twitter, Disney World and holding Boeing stock.

Stocks in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are all up today as buying confidence grows among investors. Micron is leading the charge among tech stocks today after earning estimates were raised.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses

Elon Musk and the Price of Tesla Cars

Tesla recently received an upgrade and the stock is up over 450 points since the lows of March. A report came out last week that some investors see Tesla as the new Apple and that they could potentially be competitors. With reports coming out of China that they are lowering the price of the Model 3. Does that mean demand is lower?

Cramer discusses the price of Tesla and what demand looks like for their cars.

President Trump and Twitter

Yesterday, Twitter added a notification on a tweet from President Donald Trump that was sharing false information. As everyone expected, Trump did not react too well to the additional asterisk added to his tweet. Trump has promised to crack down on social media companies like Twitter in an unhinged rant of several tweets today including another conspiracy theory tweet about opening a cold case against Joe Scarborough a day after the widow of the deceased asked Jack Dorsey to remove Trump's tweets.

Here is Cramer's message to Trump about Twitter.

Boeing Stock: Buy or Sell?

Boeing is going through a large round of layoffs after a tumultuous year. Last week, Boeing's price target was cut by Canaccord due to the uncertain demand for jets. This came days after announcing a large purchase of Boeing stock by Saudi Arabia. Is now the time to sell Boeing stock?

Cramer discusses what investors should do with Boeing this week.

Disney Reopening Parks Is Near

Disney has announced its plans of what they will do to protect park-goers when they open Disney World in Orlando, Florida in July. Disney stock is gaining today after the announcement that they will open the parks back up. Is Disney stock a buy and doing enough to make sure the parks open smoothly as planned in July?

Cramers reacts to the news that Disney World will open in July.

