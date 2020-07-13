Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Too Late to Buy Tesla?

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including if it's too late to buy shares of Tesla, the wild ride of Livongo Health, and U.S. companies moving out of China.

The Dow and S&P 500 are up today despite falling from earlier highs in the morning and the Nasdaq is down today. JPMorgan is reporting earnings this week and TheStreet provided a guide on how to trade the bank stock before it reports. JPMorgan was included in the top companies reporting earnings this week.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses if it's too late to buy shares of Tesla, the wild ride of Livongo Health, and U.S. companies moving out of China.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla shares topped a $300 billion cap earlier today before falling this afternoon into the negative. Tesla recently rescheduled its Battery Day and annual meeting for Sept. 22. Cramer has been high on Tesla in 2020 but is it too late to buy shares of Tesla?

Cramer discusses what is ahead for Tesla stock and what the rest of 2020 has in store for the innovative tech and auto company.

Livongo Health Stock: Buy or Sell?

Livongo Health stock is falling over 8% today after being up early in the day. Cramer spoke about Livongo on Mad Money in June and was included in Cramer's Real Money column about the four stocks on a wild ride that will be available to non-subscribers of Real Money after 7 pm.

Cramer discusses why there is no competition for Livongo and how investors should trade the company.

Are U.S. Companies Are Leaving China?

Is the trade war between China and the U.S. going to lead to many companies from the U.S. permanently leaving production in China? Apple is already starting to move production from China to India. Is the catalyst to U.S. companies moving out of China a result of the breakdown in trade talks between the two nations or the coronavirus outbreak that originated in the Wuhan area of China.

Cramer discusses what the future looks like for the business relationship between the U.S. and China.

