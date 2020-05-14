Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Tesla Workers Return

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including Tesla workers returning to work, Boeing's new contracts, and Cisco Systems work from home boost.

The stock market is fluctuating today as the Dow Jones is positive today while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are negative. 36.5 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits during the last two months but that doesn't see to weighing too hard on stocks in the Dow Jones today.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses Tesla workers dealing with going back to work at their factory, Boeing winning and losing contracts and Cisco being a great stock for stay at home orders.

Tesla Workers in Difficult Position

Elon Musk opened his Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report factory in California but what does that mean for its workers who don't feel comfortable with going back to work under potentially unsafe working conditions?

Cramer talks about why Musk should reconsider his position regarding his workers.

Boeing Stock: Buy or Sell?

Delta (DAL) - Get Report canceled its deal to produce airplanes with Boeing (BA) - Get Report today but did a score a deal with Saudi Arabia to deliver missiles to the middle eastern power. What does this new development in contracts mean for the aircraft manufacturer?

Cramer weighs in on the new deal Boeing has with Saudi Arabia.

Cisco Systems Stock: Buy or Sell?

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report reported earnings this week and reported strong financials. Cisco Systems stock gained today after the strong earnings and received another boost today from analysts a day after reporting earnings.

What does Cramer think about Cisco Systems' stock in 2020? Find out here.

