Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Take-Two Shares Rise

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all ended up Tuesday after Democrats and Republicans continued debating additional stimulus talks.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about Take-Two earnings, three stocks to buy during hurricane season and Twitter mismanagement.

Take-Two Stock: Buy or Sell?

Take-Two (TTWO) - Get Report reported quarterly earnings Monday and saw a 54% rise in revenue. The lack of sports has helped drive sales in the gaming industry. It took me until June to purchase a moderately affordable Nintendo Switch after months of being sold out across the U.S. once the shutdown started. The lack of sports has led to a boost in gaming and Take-Two was one of the Tech Midday Movers Tuesday.

Cramer talks about what he saw on Take-Two's earnings Monday.

3 Stocks to Buy for Hurricane Season

Hurricane season is here and as a former Florida resident, there is an entire industry dedicated to repairing the damage that occurs after the storms hit the shores. Cramer talks about the three stocks that he would look to buy during hurricane season.

Cramer talks about Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and the stocks he would be looking at.

Twitter Stock: Buy or Sell?

Twitter reported a loss during its quarterly report at the end of July. TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa shared some of the notable things that Twitter shared at the end of July. Twitter was faced with even more unfortunate news when it was reported that they may face a loss of up to $250 million from the FTC case.

Cramer believes Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report looks lost and it needs management help.

Take-Two is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.