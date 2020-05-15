Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Stocks to Watch

The stock market is mixed today as the Dow Jones and Nasdaq are up slightly and the S&P 500 is down slightly at the time of publishing this story. Shares of one of the coronavirus drug hopefuls, Sorrento (SRNE) - Get Report, doubled after some positive news about a potential breakthrough drug.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses the stocks to watch before the reporter their financial earnings, Applied Materials stock after their earnings, and what the latest news for Taiwan Semiconductor means for the stock and other chip companies moving forward.

Stocks to Watch Before Earnings

What is the future of the retail sector after J.C. Penney (JCP) - Get Report avoided bankruptcy filing today? Walmart (WMT) - Get Report reports earnings next week and will give investors a look at Amazon's biggest challenger in the retail sector for the COVID-19 Index that Cramer put together on Mad Money.

What is Cramer looking for in the companies reporting next week?

Applied Materials Stock: Buy or Sell?

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report missed earnings after reporting a rough financial quarter. Here's a guide on how to trade Applied Materials stock by looking at the charts. Is it time to buy Applied Materials stock as it falls?

Cramer gives investors his trade recommendations for Applied Materials stock.

Taiwan Semiconductors Stock: Buy or Sell?

Chip stocks are slumping today after the Huawei news announcing new sanctions for the Chinese company. Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor released strong full-year guidance for 2020, sending chip stocks up in April.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Report plans to build a $12 billion plant in Arizona that will create around 1,600 new jobs. Does that make Taiwan Semiconductor a buy for Cramer?

None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: