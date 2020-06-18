Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Spotify, Carnival Cruise

Investors experienced another volatile day of trading Thursday. All three major indexes spent time in both negative and positive territory as positive jobs data mixed with increasing fears of a second coronavirus wave.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed the day's latest breaking news with Jim Cramer, who spoke about his love for Spotify SPOT, why he likes Ford (F) - Get Report and his take on Carnival (CCL) - Get Report and its liquidity.

Spotify is 'An Absolute Favorite'

Jim Cramer loves what Spotify is doing as it builds out its podcast network after signing deals with some of the biggest podcasters, including Joe Rogan, Bill Simmons and a recently announced exclusive podcast with Kim Kardashian West.

"Spotify is one of my absolute favorites. I said from the beginning that it was valued too cheap. Spotify is now finally getting the respect it deserves. I expect it to go higher," Cramer said.

Carnival Cruise: 'People Want to Sail'

Carnival Cruise reported an adjusted loss of $2.4 billion for, its just-concluded second quarter, including $2 billion in charges, as revenue fell to $700 million from $4.8 billion a year ago.

"They've got the ability to raise money. The stock is up because they can raise money. They have liquidity. They have a huge number of deposits already. People want to sail," Cramer said.

Here's Why Cramer Likes Ford Stock

Ford's (F) - Get Report stock is down 20% year to date as automotive companies struggle amid coronavirus lockdown procedures, but Jim Cramer is optimistic that Ford can turn its fortunes around.

"Ford is getting better. There are a lot of things at Ford that are getting better. They have the F-150, they are expanding it and shutting down areas that aren't doing well. Which is something that they haven't done before," Cramer said.