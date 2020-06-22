Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Slack

Jim Cramer discusses the day's stock market news, including when to buy Slack, watching Clorox after rising coronavirus cases and if the NFL season will start on time.

The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq ended the day all up slightly today as investors believe the economic recovery will prevail despite a rise in positive coronavirus cases in several states. Apple introduced its iOS 14 at WWDC today and the stock is moving up after the news at the event.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Cramer. Cramer discusses when to buy Slack shares, watching Clorox as coronavirus cases rise in states and expectations of when the NFL will be played.

Slack Stock: Buy or Sell?

Slack was downgraded last week by Goldman Sachs over concerns on competition from Microsoft. Earlier this month, Slack got mixed reviews after its quarterly earnings that came in with strong numbers but saw the company withdraw its guidance.

What does Cramer think of Slack (WORK) - Get Report? Cramer discusses why young people like it and why he likes the stock.

Clorox Stock: Buy or Sell?

We are seeing a rise in positive coronavirus cases being reported each day in several states including Texas, Florida, South Carolina. Cramer spoke about Clorox (CLX) - Get Report on Mad Money because he sees the wipes, charcoal, and other household products will be in high demand for the foreseeable future.

Cramer will be watching the stock as states start to see more increases in the spread of coronavirus.

Will the NFL Play This Year?

Football players from college to the NFL are starting to report for training camps but unfortunately with those players coming back, teams are reporting how many of them are testing positive for coronavirus. All of these cases in the locker rooms and the rising numbers of some states have some people with concerns about whether football season will start on time or if at all.

Cramer shares what he sees once football season is supposed to start.

