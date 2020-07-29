Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Wait to Buy Shopify

The Dow and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are all rising Wednesday as the Fed vows to continue to support the economy. The Fed held rates and reinforced their support for the U.S. economy.

Tech leaders joined representatives from the U.S. Congress and were grilled about their business dealings.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about Shopify crushing its earnings, AMD reporting a stellar earnings and Spotify shares falling after earnings.

Shopify Stock: Buy or Sell?

Shopify reported earnings Wednesday and crushed its earnings report. Shopify shares reached record highs after its quarterly report and are up over 6% on Wednesday. TheStreet analyzed the Shopify charts and provided a guide on how to trade shares after its blowout quarter.

Cramer believes it's too late to buy Shopify and would wait for another dip in the stock to buy shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock: Buy or Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices reported its quarterly financials on Tuesday after the close and beat earnings. AMD offered a strong outlook for 2020 and the stock is one of the top rising companies in the stock market today. TheStreet previewed the earnings call for AMD and offered what the charts are looking like.

Cramer believes the delay in Intel's chip production makes AMD one of the only games in town.

Spotify Stock: Buy or Sell?

Spotify slipped on Wednesday after missing revenue forecasts when it reported its quarterly financials. Spotify shares were slipping despite reporting a 29% rise in monthly users. Can the rise in monthly users convince investors that better days are ahead for Spotify?

Cramer talks about why he believes Spotify shares are a buy after reporting its quarterly report.

