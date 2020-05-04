Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Time to Sell Stocks?

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including when to sell stocks, Costco social distancing well, and buying AbbVie stock over Gilead stock.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are both down almost 1% as the trade war fears are reignited after recent comments from President Trump. This weekend Warren Buffett dumped the airline stocks and Cramer spoke about how hard it will be for travel industry stocks in 2020.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including when to sell stocks, Costco does social distancing well, and AbbVie stock.

Is it Too Late to Sell Stocks?

The Action Alerts PLUS call is this Thursday and Cramer sat down with his team of analysts to discuss what message they want to get across to investors during the call. Cramer and the team discussed whether or not it is too late to sell stocks at this point and what club members should be doing in May with their investments.

Check out the club call this Thursday along with a preview of what will be discussed.

Costco Stock: Buy or Sell?

Costco (COST) - Get Report sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic as consumers were panic buying during the early stages of the quarantine. Will the sales continue to trend up as states start to reopen certain places to the public or will we see a drop this month?

Cramer discusses Costco stock, how they got social distancing down at their stores, and what else the big grocery store is doing right during the coronavirus pandemic.

AbbVie Stock: Buy Over Gilead Stock?

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report has been in the news a lot lately as their new drug treatment study for, remdesivir, was given the green light by the FDA for approval. Cramer explained last week why that development may still not make Gilead stock a buy. What stocks in the healthcare sector is Cramer looking at as a potential buy? AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report is one for starters.

Listen to what Cramer has to say about AbbVie stock today.

AbbVie and Costco stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

