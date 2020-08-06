Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Sell Kodak Shares Now

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all finished Thursday up as first-time jobless claims came in lower at numbers similar to numbers we saw in early March. Stimulus talks are ongoing between the Democrats and Republicans.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about selling Kodak shares now, Roku earnings, and the Quicken Loans parent, Rocket Companies IPO.

Eastman Kodak Stock: Buy or Sell?

Eastman Kodak (KODK) - Get Report shares started climbing at an accelerated rate at the end of July after the company was granted funding from the U.S. government to produce generic drugs. Retail traders jumped all over the stock after the deal to produce ingredients. It was announced Tuesday that the SEC is probing Kodak after some peculiar trading before the deal was announced.

Cramer provides a recommendation for investors who own Kodak shares.

Roku Stock: Buy or Sell?

Roku beat estimates when it reported its quarterly financials on Wednesday but the stock is falling Thursday in trading. Roku reported a revenue rise of 42% in their report. TheStreet looked at the charts to help investors make sense of what is happening with Roku stock on Thursday and how to trade it after earnings.

Cramer discusses Roku's earnings and what he sees from the streaming provider.

Rocket Stock: Buy or Sell?

Quicken Loans parent company, Rocket Companies, started trading Thursday. Rocket finished Thursday up almost 20% in trading. The Rocket IPO was one of the most anticipated of the year. TheStreet IPO expert previewed the Rocket IPO at the end of July.

Cramer debated whether it would be better to be in Rocket shares or Wells Fargo.

None of these stocks is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.