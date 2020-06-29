Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Sell Facebook Shares

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including selling Facebook shares, Disney stock hurting, and what it will take for President Trump to wear a mask.

The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all up today after positive news from home sales and the rising shares of Boeing from approval to test its 737 Max,

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about selling Facebook shares, Disney stock hurting, and what it will take for President Trump to wear a mask.

Facebook Stock: Buy or Sell?

Facebook shares are up today despite more companies are pulling their advertising spending from the social media giant in July. Investors must believe this is an opportunity to buy Facebook stock after it fell almost 10% in trading last week. TheStreet gave investors a guide on how to trade Facebook shares while companies continue to boycott spending on advertising with Facebook.

Cramer has finally had enough with Mark Zuckerberg's stance on hate speech on his platform and believes it's time to sell some shares until Facebook addresses this issue.

Disney Stock: Buy or Sell?

Disney can't seem to catch a break since the coronavirus pandemic hit and investors are probably wondering when to buy or sell Disney shares. Disney relies on large crowds at its amusement parks and large crowds going to movie theatres for its feature films and the coronavirus pandemic is preventing either of those two scenarios from occurring. The successful launch of Disney+ is helping reduce the pain and the upcoming release of the Hamilton musical on the streaming service could give the company another boost in sign-ups.

What does Cramer believe needs to happen for Disney to get some relief in this market?

When Will President Trump Wear a Mask?

Cramer has spoken at length about the need to start wearing masks when in public places. Cramer also debunked some of the myths that peddlers of misinformation started spreading once mask mandates were starting in places around the world. So what will it take President Trump to buy into the idea of wearing a mask to help his supporters take this necessary safety measure?

Cramer talks about why President Trump needs to start wearing a mask, so America can move on and start flattening the curve.

