Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Is Roblox a Buy?

Stocks are mixed Tuesday as bond yields retreated and oil prices declined sharply on concerns over a coronavirus resurgence in Europe and questions about data from AstraZeneca's (AZN) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine trial.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Roblox, his expectations from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's congressional testimony and markets on Tuesday.

Roblox: Buy Or Sell?

Two weeks ago, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood reportedly bought more than 500,000 shares of the gaming company Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report that surged 54% in its trading debut.

Cramer said the stock could see some turbulence but it is a remarkable company that has taken children by storm. "There is nothing scatological about it. And the stock is worth a great deal even in a grand reopening."

Powell and Yellen Testimony

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made their first joint appearance before a congressional committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Cramer said he is hoping Powell and Yellen will tackle the issue of unemployment and discuss the transitory nature of inflation so investors don't fret over it.

Markets on Tuesday

U.S. crude prices dropped below $60 a barrel following the planned lockdowns in Europe and a firmer U.S. dollar.

Cramer said the major chord in this market is industrials because they have tremendous rebound capability. "I remain a believer that you have to reposition [your portfolio]."

