Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: The Problem With Uber

Stocks were mixed Wednesday with technology shares slumping as Treasury yields jumped ahead of the Federal Reserve's assessment of the U.S. economy.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Uber, Plug Power's financial restatements and markets on Wednesday.

Uber: Buy Or Sell?

Uber said Tuesday that it will begin treating its drivers in the United Kingdom as full-time employees entitled to a minimum wage, pension benefits and other rights.

Cramer said the UK judgment is bad for Uber's stock and it's justifiable that it is down. "Not an opportunity to buy."

Plug Power: Buy Or Sell?

Plug Power said it would restate its financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020, which will be disclosed in its Securities and Exchange Commission Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

The company and its accounting firm, KPMG, identified the issues, which Plug Power said did not “result from any override of controls or misconduct.”

Cramer said no restatement has ever sent a stock higher. "However the cash position is the same. It is a non-cash charge. Perhaps this is one of those restatements that is not the end of the world."

Markets on Wednesday

The Fed is probably going to hold steady on interest rates, bond purchases according to media reports.

Cramer said the Federal Reseve has a gun to its head because inflation is all over the place. "The Fed could say that we have to tolerate it in order to get back to full employment. But the bond market will not tolerate that."

