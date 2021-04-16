Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Buy Pfizer

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Pfizer, rising tensions between the U.S. and China and markets on Friday.

Stocks rose Friday as soaring growth in China provided investors with further reasons to believe in a surging post-pandemic recovery.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Pfizer, rising tensions between the U.S. and China and markets on Friday.

Pfizer: Buy Or Sell?

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report Chief Executive Albert Bourla told CNBC that people taking the drug giant’s COVID vaccine will “likely” need a third dose of it within a year after the second one.

Vaccinations might be necessary every year, he said. Bourla made the comments April 1, but they were aired Thursday.

Cramer said he doesn't hate Pfizer stock as much as he used to. "But I would not swap out Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report, Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report and AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report for Pfizer," Cramer added.

U.S. Vs. China

Cramer in his Real Money column Friday morning wrote he sees "no path to improve relations [between the U.S. and China] and many to make things even hotter."

Cramer said the Chinese have now decided that we are now a pitiful, helpless giant. "And they want to come after us with everything they've got. Former vice president Mike Pence in 2018 gave a very spirited speech about how the cold war is here. And the Chinese are more aggressive than we are," added Cramer.

Markets on Friday

Cramer said it's been a profit-taking day in the markets. "There have been some profits that have been taken certainly not based on anything that's negative either in the stock or bond market," said Cramer.

When it comes to cryptocurrency, Cramer said he expects Bitcoin to go down because there was a lot of buying ahead of the Coinbase (COIN) - Get Report IPO.

Abbott, Eli Lilly, AbbVie and Bristol Myers Squibb are key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.