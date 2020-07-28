Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Pfizer Over Moderna

The Dow and the Nasdaq are down Tuesday and the S&P 500 is slightly up as trading is mixed. Congress and the Senate are working through the details in the next stimulus bill but it looks like there might be a gap between the two parties' priorities in what support is included.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about Pfizer earnings beat, McDonald's earnings disappointing, and the latest Intel news.

Pfizer Stock: Buy or Sell?

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report beat earnings forecasts in its quarterly report and lifted its 2020 profit guidance. TheStreet analyzed if shares can hit new highs by looking at the charts after it reported its quarterly financials Tuesday. Pfizer was one of the top five things in the stock market Tuesday.

Cramer believes Pfizer can bring a vaccine to market and would buy it over a company like Moderna.

McDonald's Stock: Buy or Sell?

Global sales are slumping for McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report as the fast-food giant reported quarterly financials Tuesday. McDonald's missed profit forecasts as its restaurants attempt to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. McDonald's announced it was delaying reopening its dining areas last week as the rise of cases continues to spread through several states.

Cramer discusses McDonald's earnings and what went wrong for management.

Intel Stock: Buy or Sell?

Intel (INTC) - Get Report announced Monday that it is going through chip production delays, which sent Taiwan Semiconductors shares higher. This delay sent the Chief Engineering Officer packing following the news. Could these delays also affect AMD shares after it reports earnings on Tuesday? TheStreet has a live blog for AMD earnings, please follow the latest updates.

Cramer believes the company needs to be run by an engineer to avoid these issues.

