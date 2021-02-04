Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy PayPal

Stocks rose Thursday after investors were encouraged by a drop in weekly jobless claims to below 800,000 for the first time since November.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Apple's reported deal with Hyundai, PayPal earnings and regulating apps like Robinhood.

Apple: Buy Or Sell?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report reportedly has plans to partner with South Korean automaker Hyundai-Kia to build an Apple Car at a plant in Georgia.

Cramer said Hyundai has good quality because customer satisfaction will be paramount for Apple customers. "Auto is the largest addressable market out there. Own it [Apple stock], don't trade it," he added.

PayPal: Buy Or Sell?

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, a digital payments company, on Thursday, reported fourth-quarter earnings that tripled from a year earlier and topped Wall Street estimates.

Cramer said Paypal is very much a consumer company now, it used to be behind the scenes a little more. "There is tremendous viable growth here, the account openings are extraordinary. Dan Schulman [the CEO] addresses crypto in a positive way. Does he have the best buy now and pay later strategy? Looking at their average revenue per user numbers I would say, Paypal is above the fray and I would encourage investors to buy that stock."

Regulation

Cramer said Janet Yellen is doing the best she can to get as many people back to work as possible. "What we need is transparency. Commission-free trading and a good app got a lot of people in via Robinhood. Is it right to have a situation where you can't access your capital and can't trade? And how do we keep that from happening again? She is doing that because she is a very hands-on person who is trying to inspire trust when the markets need it."

