Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Nvidia

Jim Cramer discusses the day's stock market news, including buying Nvidia over Intel, Beyond Meat being burnt by Starbucks and the Nasdaq hits new highs.

The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all up today after some mixed signals were sent from the Trump administration yesterday about the China trade deal. Peter Navarro said the China trade deal was essentially off the table prompting Dow futures to go lower yesterday. President Trump stepped in yesterday to tweet that the deal is actually "fully intact", sending stocks higher. Proceed with caution trading after these mixed signals and the rise in the coronavirus cases across several states are continuing to grow.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Cramer. Cramer discusses buying Nvidia over Intel stock after Apple severed ties with Intel, Beyond Meat getting burned by Impossible Foods and Starbucks, and the Nasdaq continuing to climb higher.

Nvidia Stock: Buy or Sell?

Cramer's favorite and Action Alerts PLUS holding Nvidia is up today as the stock market climbs higher after the China trade deal flip flop. Last week, TheStreet analyzed whether shares of Nvidia could climb to new highs. Shares of Nvidia and Intel were both downgraded by Morgan Stanley analysts.

Cramer is always impressed by new developments with Nvidia and is advising investors to buy it over Intel.

Beyond Meat Stock: Buy or Sell?

Starbucks announced that it is adding the Impossible Foods sausage to its breakfast menu with a breakfast sandwich in several U.S. locations. This news is sending the Beyond Meat stock lower and Cramer said this could send the stock even lower after failing to add Beyond Meat products to Starbucks locations in the U.S. after securing the deal for locations in China.

Cramer sees shares of Beyond Meat heading lower after this news.

The Nasdaq Is Higher Again

The Nasdaq hit a record high today as stocks in the index continue to climb higher for the eighth day in a row. Cramer is a little worried about how high the stock market is climbing especially with all the worrisome signs that are appearing during this climb and are being ignored.

Cramer wants to see the Nasdaq end the day down today but it doesn't look like that is in the cards after it reached new highs.

