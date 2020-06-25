Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Can Nike Jump Higher?

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including Nike earnings today, Disney and its bad breaks lately, and McCormick sales boost from cooking at home.

The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all up in mixed trading Thursday. The rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. is keeping stocks in check but a positive proclamation by President Trump that a Covid-19 vaccine could be on its way sooner than the public expected is boosting confidence for investors.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses what to watch during Nike earnings today, Disney and its bad breaks lately, and McCormick sales boost from cooking at home.

Nike Stock: Buy or Sell?

Nike reports its quarterly earnings today and TheStreet analyzed how to trade the sports apparel company before this afternoon's report. Nike was one of the many companies to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for its employees in response to the social justice fight many companies are joining to bring about change across the globe. This is on-brand for Nike who signed Colin Kaepernick to a deal back in 2018.

Cramer believes Nike could be set for a blowout quarter and investors should keep an eye on today's earnings call.

Disney Stock: Buy or Sell?

Disney shares are down today after the rise in coronavirus cases in Florida and California are forcing their parks to delay opening in California. Disneyworld in Orlando is set to welcome the MLS and NBA later this summer but with the rise of coronavirus cases in Florida, their plans may be in jeopardy.

Cramer believes Disney needs a break from all these bad headlines.

McCormick Stock: Buy or Sell?

McCormick reported earnings earlier today and beat profits and saw a lift in sales from people in the U.S. are cooking from home more. McCormick was one of the top companies reporting earnings this week along with Nike and Darden. Can the stock continue to go higher as coronavirus cases continue to rise?

Cramer believes McCormick is one of the companies that were the best set up for the Covid-19 quarantine with more Americans cooking at home.

McCormick and Disney are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.