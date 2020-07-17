Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Netflix is Falling

The Dow is down today but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are both up despite consumer sentiment slumping and Netflix earnings disappointing yesterday.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about Netflix shares falling today, eBay shares rising, and Dr. Fauci talks about Moderna.

Netflix Stock: Buy or Sell?

Netflix shares are falling today after it reported earnings Thursday after the bell. The report was disappointing for Netflix despite a lot of positives including beating revenue but the expectations were so high. Netflix grew its subscribers 27% in the last quarter and will look to continue building on its growth.

Cramer said Netflix shares will fall today because he knew the expectations were high and believed the subscribers joined Netflix in bulk much as they went to the grocery store early in the pandemic.

eBay Stock: Buy or Sell?

eBay close to finalizing the sale of classifieds units for $8 billion. eBay shares are up over 10% in July and were included in Annie Gaus's Tech Midday Movers column earlier this month. Cramer talks about why his CNBC analyst Ben Stoto has been pushing eBay lately

Cramer reviews what else he likes about eBay after the news of the sale of their classified units.

Moderna and Dr. Fauci

Dr. Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg spoke yesterday about the current coronavirus pandemic. The surprising note from the call was Dr. Fauci endorsing the vaccine testing from Moderna. Moderna shares have been rising all week after the positive test results were released early in the week.

Cramer talks about why Dr. Fauci talking about Moderna surprised him and some of the other stocks he expected to be mentioned.

