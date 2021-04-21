Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Netflix Isn't Done Yet

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including how to trade Netflix after earnings, the CFO's departure at Boeing and markets on Wednesday.

Stocks traded higher Wednesday with the Nasdaq shaking off a tumble in Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report following a subscriber growth miss for the streaming giant.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about how to trade Netflix after earnings, the impact of the CFO's departure on Boeing stock and markets on Wednesday.

Netflix: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Netflix dropped after the streaming giant posted weaker-than-expected subscriber-growth numbers for the first quarter.

Netflix added 3.98 million net paid subscribers in the first quarter versus its own guidance for 6 million adds and analysts' estimates for 6.34 million.

Cramer tweeted early Wednesday that Netflix is the weakest of the FAANG -- Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google -- stocks.

Cramer said he believes Netflix will come back. "I believe in the 800 million tv versus 200 million subs story that Reed Hastings talked about. I think the slate of production kept them from getting more people," he added.

Cramer also said investors betting against FAANG are betting against a moving target. "And I'm not buying the notion that Netlfix is done, they will come up with what is necessary," he said.

Boeing: Buy Or Sell?

Boeing (BA) - Get Report slumped lower Tuesday after the planemaker announced the departure of veteran CFO Greg Smith. Smith, who was appointed CFO in 2011, will retire on July 9, with the company immediately launching a search for his successor.

Last week, Boeing said it secured net new orders for the second consecutive month in March as carriers prepare for a post-pandemic rebound in global passenger traffic.

Cramer said the stakes are very here because all the investment banks want Boeing to raise $5 billion in equity. "We have to expect that they might do an equity offer when the new CFO comes in. So, I'm not going to say it's over and you need to sell Boeing," he added.

Markets on Wednesday

Cramer said he's not sure if we're on quicksand here or not. "I say that because I'm beginning to wonder how much to trust the bond market. I say that because the 10-year treasury gives the most interest of any major developed country in the world. And that may be what's driving rates down. Not the idea that the economy is slowing. We seem back on to the reopen trade but it needs to last today. I don't want to see it go away. I'm worried because Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, and Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report are down. We need those to reverse," said Cramer.

Broadcom, Disney, Google and Boeing are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer adds or removes stocks from his portfolio? Learn more now.