Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: The End of Movie Theaters?

Stocks in the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 ended the day up over 1% across each index. Investors are confident that the U.S. economy reopening in the near future will be a major boost to stocks that have been hurt during the coronavirus pandemic.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses if the end is coming for movie theaters like AMC, buying Lowe's stock after earnings, and what Target looks like after the surge in online sales from the retailer.

Will Coronavirus End Movie Theaters?

Will consumers become comfortable with watching movies from their living room that moviegoers abandon movie theaters when they open back up? Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and many others are all jockeying for pole position in the streaming wars which could do irrevocable damage to the movie theater.

Cramer discusses whether coronavirus put an end to how we enjoyed going to the movie theaters before the quarantine lockdown.

Lowe's Stock: Buy or Sell?

How many investors regret not buying Lowe's stock before they reported earnings? Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report beat earnings earlier today and ended the day slightly up. Cramer said yesterday that stocks like Home Depot and Lowe's will see a boost towards the end of quarantine as homeowners are looking to improve things around the house.

Cramer discusses Lowe's earnings and why he regrets not buying the stock.

Target Stock: Buy or Sell?

Target (TGT) - Get Report reported earnings today and saw a surge in online sales during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine. Sales in April of this year nearly tripled sales in April 2019. Walmart reported earnings yesterday and saw a similar increase in their online sales due to panic buying by consumers in quarantine.

Cramer discusses what investors missed in the Target earnings.

