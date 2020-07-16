Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Morgan Stanley

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including buying Morgan Stanley, reviewing Johnson & Johnson's earnings and the help American Airlines needs now.

The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all down Thursday as investors are questioning the strength of the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix is reporting earnings after the bell today and TheStreet provided a guide on how to trade as well as the three keys to watch.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about buying Morgan Stanley, reviewing the earnings beat by Johnson & Johnson's and the help American Airlines needs now.

Johnson & Johnson Stock: Buy or Sell?

Johnson & Johnson are eyeing an early start to its Phase III testing for its coronavirus vaccine. This comes after Johnson & Johnson beat earnings Thursday and remained committed to providing the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use, globally.

Cramer believes Johnson & Johnson are one of the few who can make the vaccine at scale.

Morgan Stanley Stock: Buy or Sell?

Morgan Stanley crushed its earnings after surging trading revenues in its fixed income and equity divisions. Cramer was bullish on Morgan Stanley when he spoke about this week's companies that are reporting their financials.

Cramer spoke about why he would be buying Morgan Stanley shares today after its earnings.

American Airlines Needs Help From Treasury

JetBlue and American Airlines are joining together to expand its service in the Northeast. American Airlines needs more help from the federal government to help them through the coronavirus pandemic. The airline has asked for billions in aid to be extended through 2021. This comes a week after scrapping 737 Max orders with Boeing last week.

Cramer knows American Airlines needs more help and explains what support the struggling airline needs.

