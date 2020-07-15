Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Moderna Needs Time

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including Moderna stock rising, Apple gets a break in Europe and rising tensions with China and Hong Kong.

The Dow is up today despite tensions flaring between the U.S. and China. Do you remember that headline from 2019? Those were the days when the worst thing affecting the stock market was the trade tensions between the two nations. Moderna and AstraZeneca are both moving higher after positive results from their vaccine testing.

Moderna Stock: Buy or Sell?

Moderna shares are rising Wednesday after positive data was released from Phase 1 of its vaccine study. On Tuesday it was announced that Moderna was ready for the final stage of clinical trials for the vaccine sending the stock higher. With shares of Moderna going higher all week, should investors be buying the stock?

Cramer thinks investors need to watch it carefully because it will take time for the vaccine to be distributed.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

Apple got good news across the pond when the EU courts said Apple doesn't have to pay some €13 billion in back taxes the European Commission had claimed it owed to the Republic of Ireland. Apple's price target was lifted by Needham Wednesday as well after the news.

Does this news mean investors should no longer worry about this legal battle? Cramer takes a page from Lee Corso and says"not so fast, my friend!"

Hong Kong's Special Status

China introduced new laws to limit the autonomy of Hong Kong and banned literature critical of the Chinese Communist Party. Will the new laws that China is putting on Hong Kong affect companies with ties to both China and Hong Kong?

Cramer names some of the companies that could be affected by growing tensions between China and Hong Kong.

