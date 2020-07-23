Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Microsoft Earnings Review

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including Microsoft beating earnings, AT&T beating earnings forecasts, and why he would own Twitter stock.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all down today after first-time jobless claims increased for the first time since March.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about Microsoft beating earnings, AT&T beating earnings forecasts, and why he would own Twitter stock.

Microsoft Stock: Buy or Sell?

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report shares are falling after beating earnings estimates Wednesday. Microsoft's earnings beat was driven by the demand in the cloud software. Microsoft did have a complaint filed by Slack regarding a feature in Microsoft's Teams software.

Cramer talks about the strength in gaming for Microsoft on Street Lightning.

AT&T Stock: Buy or Sell?

AT&T (T) - Get Report reported earnings Thursday and beat forecasts but WarnerMedia revenues were slumping. AT&T stock charts should see some buy orders coming in after AT&T reported earnings and TheStreet broke down how to trade shares. Last month, AT&T reported they would be cutting jobs and close stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer said investors should be looking at how many people are not paying their cable and phone bills with AT&T.

Twitter Stock: Buy or Sell?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report reported a loss during earnings Thursday as ad revenue has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Twitter are up today and the social media company was included in the Tech Midday Movers by Annie Gaus. TheStreet analyzed how to trade Twitter shares before earnings.

Cramer believes Twitter is a stock that investors should own right now.

