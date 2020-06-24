Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Microsoft

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including the wait to buy shares of Microsoft, what's to like about T-Mobile, and why it's time to sell some shares.

The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are down today after the rise in coronavirus cases across states in the U.S. like Texas, Florida, Arizona and South Carolina. Despite the rise in positive Covid-19 cases in the U.S., President Trump will end federal funding for Covid-19 testing.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Cramer. Cramer discusses why he plans to wait to buy more shares of Microsoft, why he likes T-Mobile stock after the turmoil has passed, and why it might be time to sell some stocks.

Microsoft Stock: Buy or Sell?

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report was rising earlier this week on the potential to expand its footprint in enterprise tech and cloud infrastructure. Last week, Microsoft was affirmed as a buy and one of the best stocks to own in the work-from-home space that could become the new normal for the U.S. employees. Earlier this month, TheStreet gave a guide on how to trade Microsoft after its powerful rally.

Cramer preached some patience on buying Microsoft despite all the positives the tech giant presents to investors.

T-Mobile Stock: Buy or Sell?

Earlier in June, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report customers were hit with widespread outages to its service and it took the cell phone company about a day to restore texting and voice calling on its phones. The bad news kept coming in June when SoftBank mulled the sale of its stake in T-Mobile. T-Mobile U.S. shares slipped initially after the wireless carrier priced a discounted sale of its shares held by Japan's Softbank but recovered to turn positive for the day.

Despite some of the negative headlines, Cramer likes T-Mobile. Here is why.

Take Some Wins Off the Table

Is it time to sell some stocks after the rise in coronavirus cases across several U.S. states? Stocks are plunging despite Wall Street mostly ignoring the bad news happening across the globe since the stimulus packages were signed. We don't know yet if we're going to see March lows again but investors need to decide if they should sell.

Cramer discusses why its time to start selling shares in this market.

