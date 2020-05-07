Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: May Could Get Ugly

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are al up today as the stock market is ignoring the jobless claims in favor of positive news from the trade talks between the U.S. and China. The Nasdaq is now officially in the positive for 2020.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses the disconnect between Main Street and Wall Street as the stock market climbs higher while the unemployment rate also climbs higher. Cramer also discusses why Paypal stock is a buy and yesterday's Peloton earnings

May Performance Could Be Bad

The stock market continues to go up every week while the number of people with jobs continues to go down. There's is a disconnect between Main Street and Wall Street but we've known that for a while. Obviously, April was a terrible month for the working-class Americans but will we turn a corner in May to some positivity?

Cramer discusses what he sees in the month of May performance-wise.

Lyft Stock: Buy or Sell?

Lyft Stock (LYFT) - Get Report is getting a lift today despite seeing a 75% drop in riders in the month of April. Lyft stock is going higher today after beating estimates in their earnings call. TheStreet explained what is sending Lyft higher today

How would Cramer play Lyft stock after their earnings? Buyer beware is what Cramer is advising traders today.

PayPal Stock: Buy or Sell?

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report is seeing improvements in April as spending at home is sending PayPal stock soaring today. TheStreet technical analysis team is advising traders to buy PayPal stock as it gaps higher. Here is a guide on how to trade the online payment system stock navigates the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer discussed what he liked about PayPal earnings.

Peloton Stock: Buy or Sell?

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report reported positive earnings yesterday and sent Peloton stock riding higher tonight. Peloton stock is up over 15% today after reporting increased subscriber growth as Americans change their workout habits from going to the gym to working out from home.

Cramer discusses why Peloton has a leg up on the competition like Planet Fitness.

