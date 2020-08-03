Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Marathon Shares

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including buying Marathon stock, buying Clorox stock and why Microsoft may not be the right buyer for TikTok.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all up Monday as economic-stimulus talks are scheduled to resume and tech advances. The Nasdaq Compos hit an intraday record and is up over 1% in trading Monday.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about buying Marathon stock, buying Clorox stock and why Microsoft may not be the right buyer for TikTok.

Marathon Stock: Buy or Sell?

Marathon Petroleum agreed to sell its Speedway gas stations for $21 billion cash to 7-Eleven Inc. Marathon also reported earnings and showed the damaging effects that that coronavirus pandemic is having on the oil industry as consumers opt to stay home from traveling.

Cramer explains why Marathon stock is a steal right now and investors should buy.

Clorox Stock: Buy or Sell?

Clorox reported a record surge in cleaning supply sales during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic that helped drive stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Despite beating earnings, Clorox is down almost 3% in trading Monday. Clorox announced this morning that Linda Rendle will be the new CEO of Clorox starting Sept. 14.

Despite shares of Clorox falling Monday, Cramer still believes the cleaning supply company is a buy.

Will a Microsoft and TikTok Partnership Work?

President Trump has made it a priority to get China's ByteDance to sell its app TikTok or he will ban the app from U.S. consumers. Microsoft has swooped in as a likely buyer for TikTok but reports came out Sunday that Microsoft is putting a timeout on talks. It looks like Microsoft will be moving forward with talks but the deal isn't certain yet. TheStreet looked at the charts to see if investors should buy Microsoft before a potential purchase of TikTok.

Cramer believes Microsoft might not be the right company to purchase TikTok but believes it could help Microsoft compete with Facebook.

Clorox and Microsoft are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.