Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Can J.C. Penney Survive?

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including J.C. Penney surviving the pandemic, TikTok is the hottest new company, and the free call tomorrow.

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are all down today after Fed Chair Jerome Powell discussed the status of the economy and what a path to recovery looks like for so many Americans who are struggling to survive the recession. Jim Cramer spoke about why it is important for the economy to reopen in America because we can not fall into a great depression in response to Powell's testimony this morning.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discussed if J.C. Penney can survive the coronavirus pandemic, TikTok rising as one of the hottest new companies, and Cramer's free investment call tomorrow for Action Alerts PLUS.

Will J.C. Penney the Coronavirus Pandemic?

J.C. Penney is seeking a $450 million loan to keep their company alive during the recession. A Friday bankruptcy filing looms over the retailer but is there any hope the company can survive even if they do get the loan?

Cramer speaks about what the chances are that J.C. Penney can survive the retail apocalypse.

TikTok Emerges As the Hottest New Company

TikTok is quickly becoming one of the hottest new companies in social media. Once you download the app you may find yourself browsing for hours watching short, funny videos from users from all over. TikTok has captured the attention of young Americans the way Quibi wishes it would have. But what is the future of TikTok? Will it follow in the footsteps of its predecessor Vine and disappear or will it find its way to every home?

Cramer discusses TikTok and what to expect from the company moving forward.

Jim Cramer's Investor Call Is Free Tomorrow

Have you ever wanted to see what premium subscribers get at Action Alerts PLUS with Jim Cramer? You're in luck because Cramer is opening his call up for free to the public for this one time opportunity on StreetLightning to see why being a premium subscriber is a huge benefit to investors navigating the volatility and uncertainty we are seeing in the market today.

Listen to what Cramer hopes you take away from his club call tomorrow.

None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: