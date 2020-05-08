Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Jobs Report Gets Ignored

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are all up today and doing its best to ignore the unemployment rate and devastating job numbers announced from the month of April. How long will the stock market be able to ignore the working class being affected by the recession America is facing in 2020?

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about the stock market ignoring the jobs report, what advice he would give the new day trader Dave Portnoy and what the recent Moderna stock news that sparked stocks to move yesterday means moving forward.

Stock Market Is Ignoring the Jobs Report

Cramer told TheStreet readers that the stock market will likely ignore the jobs report today because they believe it will be the last bad one for a while. The stock market is up today so he's got the first part down but will this be the last jobs report that is this bad?

Cramer discusses President Trump and the jobs report.

Advice for Day Traders and Dave Portnoy

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy has picked up day trading and has become a big critic of the disconnect between Main Street and Wall Street. Portnoy expressed the absurdity we are seeing in the stock market at the end of April.

What advice would Cramer give to the new day trader Dave Portnoy.

Moderna Stock: Buy or Sell?

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report sparked Thursday's rally with the news that the COVID-19 vaccine candidate is moving to Phase II testing. Mad Money spent a lot of time speaking about Moderna yesterday and what needs to happy to accelerate a vaccine. Pretty much everything needs to go right.

Cramer speaks about why he thinks the Phase III testing could come very soon from Moderna.

None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: