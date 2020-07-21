Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy IBM Shares

The Dow and the S&P 500 are up on Tuesday thanks to the news of the stimulus support that the government is planning, but the Nasdaq is down as the tech rally pauses. This week is full of earnings reports and TheStreet gives readers a preview of Microsoft earnings coming up Wednesday after the close.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about IBM beating earnings, Lockheed Martin beating earnings and what he liked about Coca-Cola's earnings report.

IBM Stock: Buy or Sell?

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report reported its second-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday and beat earnings and revenue expectations. IBM stock was rising after its report but has come back down on Tuesday. Cramer had been looking forward to IBM earnings and watched the results closely.

Cramer believes IBM is a buy after earnings and with the stock barely up after its report yesterday, investors should look into whether now is the right time to buy IBM shares.

Lockheed Martin Stock: Buy or Sell?

Lockheed Martin beats its second-quarter earnings report sending the stock higher Tuesday. Lockheed Martin was one of the three stocks that Cramer wanted Action Alerts PLUS club members to watch this week during his monthly call last Wednesday.

Lockheed Martin is up almost 3% today and Cramer thinks investors should buy shares of the defense company next time the stock is down.

Coca Cola Stock: Buy or Sell?

Coca-Cola reported earnings Tuesday and beat expectations but are slumping in what they're calling "away from home sales" like restaurants, sporting events and venues. Coca-Cola is up over 2% Tuesday and TheStreet provided the critical levels the beverage company must hold after its earnings. TheStreet dove into the problem Coca-Cola is facing after its earnings report.

Coca-Cola earnings did better than expected and Cramer believes that could help support PepsiCo.

None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.