TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Home Depot Falls

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Home Depot's earnings, Amazon's pharmacy rollout and Tesla's addition to the S&P 500.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks traded lower Tuesday as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine faded with the reality that the pandemic continues to escalate in the U.S. and across the globe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89 points, or 0.3%, to 29,861, and the S&P 500 declined 0.35% to 3,614. The Nasdaq dipped 0.04% but had moved into positive territory during Tuesday's session.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Home Depot's earnings, Amazon's pharmacy rollout and Tesla's addition to the S&P 500.

Home Depot: Buy Or Sell?

Home Depot  (HD) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings Tuesday while noting its plans to spend around $1 billion on bonuses and compensation increases for its frontline workers. Shares of Home Depot were down 3.08% to $270.95.

Cramer said Home Depot is down just like the housing stocks are down because these were stay-at-home trades that people say are now done because of Pfizer and Moderna. "Home Depot is being undone by Pfizer and Moderna. These companies have enemies and the enemy is the vaccine. I wouldn't make a bet in favor of Home Depot or against it."

Amazon: Buy Or Sell?

On Tuesday, Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report officially opened the virtual doors of its Amazon Pharmacy, a new full-service digital pharmacy that lets Amazon Prime members order to fill their prescriptions online and has them delivered directly to their front doors.

Cramer said Amazon has figured everything out where hard goods are concerned. "There's really not much left. They could sell cars and insurance now. Maybe they could start giving a big break on Chinese cell phones next."

Tesla: Buy Or Sell?

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report shares were rising sharply Tuesday after the maker of electric vehicles was added to the S&P 500. David Trainer, CEO of investment research firm New Constructs and a Tesla bear, told TheStreet that Tesla's addition "brings huge downside risk to the S&P 500 that may damage the popular passive index."

Cramer said it was about time the electric vehicle maker joined the S&P 500. "It's an acknowledgment that it's very hard to not have that company in the S&P given it's so big. People want Teslas no matter what. They're just going to get better because Musk is so good."

Amazon is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

Amazon Could Bring Down Prescription Drug Prices Following PillPack Deal
INVESTING

Trading Walgreens and CVS as Amazon Enters Pharmacy Space

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Dow Falls but Off Lows as Vaccine Rally Pauses; Nasdaq Trades Higher

Roger Ferguson Lead
INVESTING

TIAA CEO Ferguson to Retire; Is Said to Be Treasury Secretary Candidate

Apple Event October 13 Lead
INVESTING

Apple's M1 Macs Blow Away Intel-Powered Models in First Reviews

An imported Tesla Model X, with its famous folding rear doors, at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on September 5. Photo: EPA-EFE
INVESTING

Tesla Could Break Out on S&P 500 Inclusion - How to Trade It Now

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Jumps on Street-High Price Target Initiation at Loop

Tesla Hiring Team Of Software Engineers To Develop Car Video Games Based At Its Upcoming Gigafactory In Texas
INVESTING

Tesla Rises on S&P 500 News: What Wall Street Is Saying

Paramount Group, Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Paramount Group Rises After Declining Bow Street Buyout Offer