Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Ford

Stocks were rising Friday as the U.S. jobs report disappointed leading investors to believe that the weak labor growth could lead to additional coronavirus aid.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about the earnings of Ford and Peloton, and the latest Johnson & Johnson vaccine update.

Ford: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report rose after the automaker said it planned to spend $29 billion on electric and autonomous vehicles. Ford reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter.

But at the same time, Ford also said it would cut production of its extremely popular F-15 pick-up truck at two plants due to a worldwide shortage of computer chips.

Cramer said the chip shortage is very real and it's an 18-month issue. "The Chinese are hoarding the chips dramatically. It's like hoarding toilet paper in China. We have screwed up the supply chain amazingly. We have let Taiwan dominate and we don't make factories here, thank you Intel (INTC) - Get Report."

Johnson & Johnson: Buy Or Sell?

Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report has applied for emergency-use authorization for its single-dose covid-19 vaccine candidate to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cramer said he was quite surprised and a bit letdown that (JNJ) - Get Report had so few vaccines that they are ready for. "I was expecting JNJ to have a dramatically large amount of vaccines ready. This is not enough. They should make a commitment to do a billion vaccines and that would justify the stock being where it is."

Peloton: Buy Or Sell?

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report dropped after the connected-fitness-equipment maker warned that delivery to customers will continue to be a challenge on the bottom line.

Peloton swung to earnings of 18 cents a share. Revenue exceeded $1 billion, double the analyst consensus forecast.

Cramer said the clock isn't ticking on Peloton yet. "Peleton is a battleground stock which investors should watch. But don't make a decision yet."

