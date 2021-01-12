TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Ford Stock

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Amazon stock, Deutsche Bank's move to distance itself from Trump and why investors should buy Ford.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon as Wall Street assessed the political turmoil in Washington and prospects for more stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Amazon's ad business, Deutsche Bank's move to distance itself from Trump and why investors should buy Ford.

Amazon: Buy Or Sell?

Social-media company Parler, popular among right-wing users, sued Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report after the Seattle tech giant's web-services cloud-hosting service dropped the platform on Sunday.

Cramer said Amazon's advertising side of the business is exciting. "It's a great place to advertise if you've got some goods that you want to sell. The fact that the stock keeps going down is indicative of people looking to buy some new hot stocks instead of old hot stock."

Deutsche Bank: Buy Or Sell?

German lender Deutsche Bank  (DB) - Get Report has decided not to do more business with President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported.

Cramer said Deutsche Bank is a shadow of its former self. "They used to be a very important bank. They did a lot of bad lending including with the president. If you think that the president is right then it's good lending. Most people who are in the business of numbers say it's bad lending."

Ford: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer said Ford is a value stock for investors to buy because it's new leadership is changing the culture. "A guy like Jim Farley [Ford CEO] who is changing the culture and there is no clearer sign of that than shutting down manufacturing in Brazil. That has been an amazing thorn in the side of all the CEOs at Ford for a very long time. The possibility is going to come where we see Europe and Latin America no longer hurting Ford. And if that's the case. Ford is going to put some very big numbers."

Amazon and Ford are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

Lands' End Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats Estimates
INVESTING

Ballard Power, Lands' End, Etsy: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Modestly Higher as Investors Assess Recovery Prospects

6. AT&amp;T
INVESTING

AT&T Reportedly Aims to Raise $14 Billion to Buy 5G Spectrum

Why Netflix Stock Is Still a Buy: Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary
INVESTING

Why 'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary Doesn't Believe in Bitcoin

Walmart Covid Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Reportedly Building New Health Venture

Besides the exhaustion of endless meetings, some are wary of Zoom's security issues. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Zoom Video, Shake Shack, Albertsons - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

Synchrony Says It Is Boosting Its Loan Loss Reserves
INVESTING

Synchrony Taps Doubles as CEO; Keane Named Chairwoman

Lemonade Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Can Lemonade Traders Squeeze More Gains Out of the Stock?