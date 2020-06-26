Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks: Ford Stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks discuss stock market news, including what it would take to buy Ford stock, Albertsons IPO, and what it will take to fly on airlines again.

The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all down around 2% today after the rising coronavirus cases finally caught up to Wall Street. Texas and Florida are closing bars to help prevent spreading the virus even further.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks.

Ford Stock: Buy or Sell?

Ford unveiled its new 2021 Ford 150, including a hybrid version of the popular truck. Earlier this month, Ford announced it was going to take on Tesla with hands-free driving. TheStreet also reviewed whether Ford would retest the lows of March after some poor coronavirus headlines in June.

Marks reviewed what he's looking from Ford Motors to give investors confidence to start buying shares of the car company trading around $5.

Albertsons Stock: Buy or Sell?

Albertsons IPO was priced today at $16 at a scaled-back listing for the grocery chain. Shares of Albertsons were falling in its first day of trading where stocks are falling after the steady rise of coronavirus cases across U.S. states. TheStreet's IPO expert previewed Albertsons IPO last week, giving insight into what investors can expect as the grocery chain starts to train.

Marks talks about what it will take for investors to start buying Albertsons.

Is it Safe to Fly Airlines Again?

American Airlines AAL announced they will start selling flights to capacity next week starting July 1. TheStreet analyzed when it will be time to start buying shares of American Airlines after the latest news. Airline CEOs were meeting with VP Mike Pence today to discuss several items including their plans to start increasing capacity on their flights.

Cramer talks about what it will take for him to fly on an airplane in the future.

