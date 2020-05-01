Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Elon Musk and Tesla

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all ended the day down after rising tension with China and warnings from Apple and Amazon earnings. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including Elon Musk sending Tesla stock down, Clorox stock, and Amazon stock after earnings.

Elon Musk and Tesla

Elon Musk is one of the most unique CEOs of any public company... ever. While some days that will result in brilliant innovations advancing the value of his company and other days it will result in nonsensical rants on Twitter that lead to your stock dropping 10%.

Cramer and Musk have had an interesting relationship over the past few years but Cramer has applauded the developments made by Musk to turn Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report into one of the most popular stocks to add to your portfolio. Listen to what Cramer has to say about Musk and some of his recent comments.

Clorox Stock: Buy or Sell?

Clorox (CLX) - Get Report reported earnings and showed organic growth during the first quarter. Clorox ended today up 3% and Cramer believes the stock could have been up a lot more because their earnings call was 'unbelievable'.

Listen to what Cramer thinks investors should do with Clorox stock after their incredible earnings.

Amazon Stock: Buy or Sell?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report reported earnings yesterday and the stock was sent down despite beating revenue expectations. Amazon did offer warnings to investors and Cramer believes people invested in Amazon who is uncomfortable with those warnings should sell but he has no plans to sell AMZN for Action Alerts PLUS.

Listen to how Cramer is responding to yesterday's Amazon earnings call.

Amazon and Clorox stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

