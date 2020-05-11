Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Sell Under Armour Stock

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are up this afternoon after stocks were falling this morning. Tech stocks are once again leading the charge this week as many tech companies are finding opportunities to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. TheStreet reviewed the charts for May and offers this advice for trading moving forward.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discussed Elon Musk and Tesla taking on California, what Marriott earnings means for the travel industry in 2020, and why now might be a good time to sell Under Armour.

Elon Musk vs. California

Elon Musk made news this weekend after threatening to sue California's Alameda county in an attempt to get his factory open as soon as possible. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report has been dealing with its Fremont production factory being closed since the coronavirus pandemic shut its doors.

Could Musk move the factory to another state if he doesn't get his way? Cramer talks about all of the options for Tesla and Musk in this tricky situation.

Marriott Stock: Buy or Sell?

Marriott (MAR) - Get Report reported earnings this morning and missed forecasts by Wall Street analysts as the travel and hospitality industry continues to be beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic.

TheStreet reviewed what the charts are saying about Marriott stock moving forward. Hear what Cramer thinks about the future of the travel industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Armour Stock: Buy or Sell?

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report had a wider than expected miss on their earnings today as the sports brand struggles to deal with the slowdown in the retail sector created by the coronavirus pandemic. Bret Kenwell spoke about why Under Armour is a sell after their dismal earnings.

Cramer spoke about the Under Armour earnings and what he would do with the stock if he was trading it.

None of these stocks are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: