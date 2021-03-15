Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Eli Lilly

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including how to trade Eli Lilly after the update on their Alzheimer's trial, Tesla stock, and markets on Monday.

Stocks were up modestly Monday and Treasury yields remained just below one-year highs as investors assessed inflation risks.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about how to trade Eli Lilly after the update on their Alzheimer's trial, the latest with Elon Musk and Tesla stock, and markets on Monday.

Eli Lilly: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report dropped early Monday after the drugmaker said its Alzheimer's treatment met the trial's primary goals of reduction in a harmful substance that builds up in the brains of patients and also slowed down the rate of cognitive decline by 32% but missed some secondary tests.

Cramer said when you have a stock that opens down, the brokers have millions of shares orders. "Then they slam the price down further and at the end of the day, they go back to that low level to show they gave you the best price."

He added that the company had earlier allegedly believed that things would be better [regarding the Alzheimer's trial], including on Mad Money, that's why Cramer bought the stock for Action Alerts PLUS but he admitted that it turned out to be the wrong decision.

Tesla: Buy Or Sell?

Elon Musk has a new title in addition to being CEO of Tesla: "Technoking."

According to an 8K regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the titles of Elon Musk and chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn have formally been changed to “Technoking” of Tesla and “Master of Coin,” respectively.

Cramer said Musk is a masterful promoter and a fabulous operator. "There are very few people that have been able to do both. He is a promoter who causes a lot of tension because he does not take himself too seriously. He makes a great car, becomes the premier operator in that industry. He has convinced us that this is a tech company, which it is."

Markets on Monday

Cramer said he was watching the disparity between investors who want value and investors who want growth. "People are liking the semis. The semis are not too expensive, not too cheap to buy. But I don't buy that. To me, the market just really loves the cyclical stocks. So, we have been buying Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report because the stock is down. People want to own industrials. They don't want to own anything that is slow growth."

