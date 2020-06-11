Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Dow in a Market Selloff

The Dow is down more than 1,000 points, or 5%, justifying the calls by some market analysts that we are overdue for a market selloff. Other market investors fear that the Dow is down due to the fear that a potential second wave of coronavirus cases are hitting states this week. The Nasdaq is also down over 3%, which should end their recent winning streak and the S&P 500 is down over 4%.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Cramer. Cramer discusses the Dow in a market selloff, Amazon's facial recognition technology and jobless claims vs. finding a vaccine.

The Dow Is in a Market Selloff

Jim Cramer has been warning that the stock market has come too far, too fast after the recession. Cramer spoke about why the markets are too bullish last week on Mad Money and have been warning investors to be careful picking stocks during the rally.

Cramer talks about the market readjusting after the market optimism following the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Amazon and Facial Recognition Technology

Amazon banned police from using its facial recognition technology, Amazon Rekognition for only one year. For many who were unaware that Amazon was in the facial recognition technology field, questions began to arise about why they're in the space and what sectors they aren't in.

Cramer discussed why it's unnecessary for Amazon to be in the space and is the last thing we need from Jeff Bezos's company.

Jobless Claims vs. Finding a Vaccine

If you've been following the stock market for the last month, you might notice a trend when certain news is released. If there is positive news about a potential vaccine, the market begins to climb up in hopes that a vaccine will prevent another shutdown of the U.S. economy. When the jobless claims are released each week, the market shrugs and mostly ignores the negative news from U.S. unemployment. How should the market be responding to these events?

We asked Cramer what should be more important when we hear these types of news stories.

Amazon is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.