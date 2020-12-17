Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Yum Brands

Stocks rose Thursday as another surprise jump in initial jobless claims increased confidence on Wall Street that congressional leaders soon will agree to a coronavirus aid package.

The Dow was up 101 points, or 0.33%, to 30,255, the S&P 500 gained 0.36% and the Nasdaq rose 0.48%.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about the private sector helping Americans more than the government, the Yum Brands stock high and the latest jobless claim numbers.

Domino's: Buy or Sell?

Pizza chain Domino's (DPZ) - Get Report said it will pay its frontline workers nearly $10 million in holiday bonuses in an effort to 'put people first.'

Cramer said the private sector has got to do more because the government is not doing enough."It's very rare. Usually, the government does enough and the private sector has to step up. It's the opposite now. The chaos is so palpable. The two sides are going to ruin Christmas."

Yum Brands: Buy Or Sell?

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower upgraded Yum! (YUM) - Get Report to an overweight ranking on Thursday, noting “Coming out of a year unlike any other in modern history for the restaurant industry, we expect chains to benefit from pent-up demand and a consumer who is flush with cash to spend. We think this dynamic sets up particularly well for the casual dining space, with this sub-segment likely to see outsized benefits from independent closures, better in-store operating models, more efficient marketing spend, and a viable newer long-term sales channel”.

Cramer said investors have to check their emotions at the door and just consider that the best of times is what impacts the stock market and not the worst. "Look at the stock for Yum because they have places where you can eat inside and they have places for takeout. That's the stock you should buy when everybody else gets wiped out and that is why Yum can hit a 52 week high today."

Jobless Claims

Jobless claims unexpectedly jumped again last week as businesses continued to scale back their ranks amid the worst surge in the pandemic to date.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 885,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the week ended Dec. 12, up from a revised 862,000 claims the week earlier and the highest since early September. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting claims of 800,000.

Cramer said markets ignore these stats because these are displaced people who don't have a voice. "Congress ignores these people. At a certain level, I know that they have hearts. But their hearts are bent on destroying the other party because the other party is regarded as the devil.

