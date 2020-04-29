Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Buy Gilead Stock

Jim Cramer discusses the stock market today including Gilead drug treatment news, AMD earnings, Google spend is under control, and when to buy Starbucks stock.

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are soaring today after hopes of a drug for the coronavirus. Gilead saw positive test results in their treatment study this week after issues last week. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer.

Cramer discusses the breaking news in the stock market today including Gilead drug treatment news, Advanced Micro Devices earnings, Google spend is under control, and when to buy Starbucks stock.

Gilead Stock: Buy or Sell?

Gilead stock is sending the stock market higher today with positive results from their treatment study. Should investors rush to buy Gilead Sciences after the positive news today? Remdesivir has received good and bad news over the past few weeks.

Cramer doesn't believe investors should rush to buy the stock and listen to why he wouldn't buy Gilead stock right now.

AMD Stock: Buy or Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD reported earnings yesterday and beat estimates but reduced guidance for the year. The stock is down today and Cramer doesn't understand what investors are doing. The earnings report was positive and the stock shouldn't be down.

Listen to how Cramer would play AMD stock today and when you should buy.

Google Spending Is Under Control

Google's parent company Alphabet GOOGL reported earnings this week and surprised a lot of investors with how well they did, including Cramer. Cramer spoke about how Google was able to get their spending under control and stop spending like a 'drunken sailor'.

Watch what Cramer has to say about Alphabet moving forward.

Starbucks Stock: Buy or Sell?

Starbucks reported earnings this week and reported declines in both earnings and revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starbucks stock is down today and investors are trying to pinpoint when the best time to buy the coffee giant.

Cramer shares when he thinks the right time to buy Starbucks stock is.

Starbucks stock is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust.

