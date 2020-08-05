Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: CVS Should Get Aggressive

Jim Cramer discusses stock market news, including CVS earnings, waiting to buy Apple shares and the positive results from the Novavax clinical trials.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all up Wednesday as hopes for additional funding will come to Americans in another stimulus bill and Disney shares rising is helping the market rise.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about CVS earnings, waiting to buy Apple shares and the positive results from the Novavax clinical trials.

CVS Health Stock: Buy or Sell?

CVS Health beat earnings in its quarterly financials report Wednesday but CVS shares are down 1% in trading. CVS also boosted its outlook for 2020 but the stock is down over 13% year=to-date.

Cramer explains why he is sick of CVS and the company needs to do for shares to start rising.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

Apple is down slightly in trading on Wednesday after it was downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral. Apple's Marketing Chief Phillip Schiller stepped down Tuesday making way for Greg Joswiak to step in to lead the marketing efforts at the tech giant. Apple also had to deny a report by Axios that they might be in the running to purchase TikTok as Microsoft continues its effort to appease Trump by securing the deal.

Cramer believes investors need to wait to buy Apple shares after the latest downgrade.

Novavax Stock: Buy or Sell?

Novavax has entered the ring as a serious contender to bring the coronavirus vaccine to consumers after reporting promising results from its clinical trials. Novavax shares are up over 7% after releasing the results and is one of the five stocks highlighted in Wednesday's stock gainers in the stock market.

Cramer talks about Novavax and their clinical trials and what this will mean for the race to produce coronavirus vaccines for consumers.

