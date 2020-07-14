Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Citigroup

The Dow is up today as the earnings for banks are starting to come in with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report reported already and investors are weighing what to do next. The S&P 500 is also up but the Nasdaq is down. Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report is slated to report its earnings and TheStreet broke down how to trade the bank stock.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about buying Citigroup stock, JPMorgan earnings, and more financial support for airline stocks.

Citigroup Stock: Buy or Sell?

Citigroup posted earnings today and topped expectations with a surge in trading revenue. Citi Bank stalled its plan to open offices for its employees after a surge in coronavirus cases across U.S. states.

Cramer talks about why he believes Citigroup stock is a buy after earnings.

JPMorgan Stock: Buy or Sell?

Bank earnings are in full focus and JPMorgan showed a 'fabulous' balance sheet after beating earnings. Cramer spoke about why he would hate to be against JPMorgan after that earnings this morning. JPMorgan is one of the top stock gainers Tuesday.

Listen to what Cramer thought of JPMorgan earnings investors saw this morning.

Airlines Will Need More Financing

What will the future of airline stocks look like in the next few years? If the new normal in the U.S. means less travel and more social distancing, airline stocks will need more support to stay afloat. Delta Airlines reported earnings and investors got a look into how bad things will be for airline stocks in the next three years.

Cramer believes the airline companies will need another round of financing to help support the companies during this pandemic.

