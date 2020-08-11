The Dow traded lower Tuesday as President Trump is said to be exploring a capital gains tax but was falling after the Big Ten postponed its fall sports until the spring semester. While a capital gains tax won't help most of the average Americans hurting from the coronavirus pandemic, Jim Cramer believes it will mostly help rich investors and companies in the stock market.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed breaking news in the stock market on Street Lightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer spoke about buying stocks you may hate, latest news from Uber, and Casper earnings Tuesday.

Buying Stocks You May Hate

TheStreet's ETF Focus believes it would be bad news for Gold if Russia has indeed developed a coronavirus vaccine. If a vaccine is finished quicker and ready to be distributed earlier than expected, that could be bad news for several stocks benefiting from the conditions consumers are facing during the pandemic.

Cramer says investors might want to look at stocks you may hate.

Uber Stock: Buy or Sell?

A Californian judge ordered Uber and Lyft to stop classifying drivers as independent contractors in a court decision made Monday. Uber reported its quarterly financials last Thursday and had a mixed second-quarter. Shares of Uber started following after the report. TheStreet looked at the charts to determine what investors should do with the ride-sharing stock next.

Cramer doesn't want investors in Uber stock right now and explains why on Street Lightning.

Casper Stock: Buy or Sell?

Casper posted a narrower than expected loss in its quarterly financial report and the stock had dropped over 6% in trading on Tuesday. Casper's IPO was back in early February and could not have picked a worse time to go public as the coronavirus pandemic was right around the corner. Casper's initial price was set at $12 and is now under $9 after its report.

Cramer doesn't think this is a stock that he would ever be invested in.

