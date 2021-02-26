Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Is Fisker a Buy?

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Twitter's stock, the Fisker Foxconn deal, and markets on Friday.

Stocks were mixed Friday following a selloff that sank both equities and Treasuries.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Twitter's stock, the Fisker-Foxconn deal, and markets on Friday.

Twitter: Buy Or Sell?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report shares rose Friday after Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report analyst Heath Terry lifted his share-price target for the social media platform following Twitter’s bullish investor day presentation on Thursday.

The company predicted it would double its annual revenue by the end of 2023 and grow its user base to 315 million daily active users.

Cramer said Twitter reached its all-time high yesterday and he was considering buying the stock for Action Alerts PLUS.

Fisker: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Fisker (FSR) - Get Report surged Wednesday after the electric carmaker said it signed a deal to make a new vehicle with Taiwanese electronic contract manufacturer Foxconn.

Cramer said Fisker is offering the greatest design and giving people cars they really want. "Fisker has key car assemblers like Magna (MGA) - Get Report and now Foxconn and they make cars that are as gorgeous as Telsa (TSLA) - Get Report, may be superior in some ways to Tesla, but much cheaper than Tesla."

Markets on Friday

Cramer said as the vaccine rollout spreads something needs to be done to interest rates because you don't take rates to zero when a pandemic starts and then keep them there when the pandemic ends.

None of these are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.