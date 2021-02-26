TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Is Fisker a Buy?

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Twitter's stock, the Fisker Foxconn deal, and markets on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were mixed Friday following a selloff that sank both equities and Treasuries.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about Twitter's stock, the Fisker-Foxconn deal, and markets on Friday.

Twitter: Buy Or Sell?

Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report shares rose Friday after Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Report analyst Heath Terry lifted his share-price target for the social media platform following Twitter’s bullish investor day presentation on Thursday. 

The company predicted it would double its annual revenue by the end of 2023 and grow its user base to 315 million daily active users.

Cramer said Twitter reached its all-time high yesterday and he was considering buying the stock for Action Alerts PLUS.

Fisker: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Fisker  (FSR) - Get Report surged Wednesday after the electric carmaker said it signed a deal to make a new vehicle with Taiwanese electronic contract manufacturer Foxconn.

Cramer said Fisker is offering the greatest design and giving people cars they really want. "Fisker has key car assemblers like Magna  (MGA) - Get Report and now Foxconn and they make cars that are as gorgeous as Telsa  (TSLA) - Get Report, may be superior in some ways to Tesla, but much cheaper than Tesla."

Markets on Friday

Cramer said as the vaccine rollout spreads something needs to be done to interest rates because you don't take rates to zero when a pandemic starts and then keep them there when the pandemic ends.

None of these are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now. 

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
JIM CRAMER

Inflation Scare: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 2/26/21)

Stocks Open Higher on Positive Earnings from J&J, Coca-Cola
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson One-Shot Vaccine Wins Advisory Panel OK

U.S. Isn't Ready for Next Financial Crisis Says Former SEC Commissioner
INVESTING

SEC Halts Trading in 15 Firms Due to Questionable Market Moves

airbnb
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Etsy, Airbnb, DraftKings

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Close Mixed as Dow Drops, Tech Claws Back Some Losses

Saudi Investment in Focus Amid Khashoggi Case; Trump Threatens 'Severe' Response
INVESTING

U.S. Won't Punish Saudi Prince for Khashoggi Killing

United Airlines Lead
STOCKS

United Airlines to Pay $49 Million to Settle Mail Fraud Case

tslive-th-0226
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Airbnb, Salesforce, DoorDash, Twitter Spaces, Stock Market Friday