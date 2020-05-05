The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 are all up around 2% at the time of publishing this article as stocks are rising due to the easing of the lockdown around the U.S. and support from the oil rally. Elon Musk is back in the news again today but for the right reasons as Tesla stock rose 8% in trading Tuesday and his girlfriend Grimes gave birth to a baby boy.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning with Jim Cramer. Cramer discusses Elon Musk and buying Tesla stock, what stocks he is selling now and buying Starbucks stock.

Tesla Stock: Buy Now at This Price

Today has been a good day for Elon Musk as he gave birth to a baby boy with Grimes and is set to cash in on $700 Million in stock options with Tesla stock (TSLA) - Get Report. We all know what Elon should be doing with his decision but what should investors be doing with Tesla stock today?

Cramer shares his thoughts on why he would buy Tesla stock now and what factors are holding it back from taking off even further.

Why Is Cramer Selling Some Stocks?

Cramer and his Action Alerts PLUS analysts team had an internal call this weekend where they discussed what stocks are going to work in our new reality and what stocks aren't. Cramer and his team are selling those stocks today and expect today to be the last day they do so.

Listen to what type of stocks Cramer is selling and what Cramer is looking for when he decides to buy stocks in the age of COVID-19.

Starbucks Stock: Buy Before It's Too Late

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report had its earnings last week and shares fell after they missed expectations. Where does the stock go from here after announcing they will start to open most of its stores in the coming weeks? The opening of stores could be a buy signal here.

Cramer believes Starbucks stock is going up and investors should start buying the coffee giant now before it is too late.

